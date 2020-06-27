All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1211 Oglethorpe Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:07 PM

1211 Oglethorpe Avenue

1211 Oglethorpe Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1211 Oglethorpe Ave NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! Best rental property in Brookhaven. Recently renovated! Walk to all amazing restaurants Brookhaven has to offer! Mins to Lenox Mall, Buckhead, Emory, Midtown, the business district, & Marta. Great living room, Great dining room, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Perfect for a small family & young professionals. Just freshly painted! Enjoy a large screened in porch & a large deck for entertainment and grilling! The backyard is nicely maintained with professional landscaping and plenty of parking. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have any available units?
1211 Oglethorpe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have?
Some of 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Oglethorpe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue offers parking.
Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Oglethorpe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College