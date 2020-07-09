1206 Thornwell Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Showcase coveted Brookhaven home with custom features-Heavy molding & trim thruout- harwwoods entire 1st floor--Elegant master suite on main-cozy LR/music rm*Formal DR-Gourmet Kit features S/S appl./Gas grill cooktop/cherry cabinetry/granite counters/breakfast bar/sunny eat-in Kitchen/fireside fam rm open from kitchen with coffered ceilings * 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms- one a mini master with own bath- Bonus room ideal for pool/playroom-finished bsmt has full bath/home theater/5th BR/office & storage. Walk to shopping, restaurants, marta & parks.