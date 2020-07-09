All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

1206 Thornwell Dr

1206 Thornwell Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Thornwell Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Showcase coveted Brookhaven home with custom features-Heavy molding & trim thruout- harwwoods entire 1st floor--Elegant master suite on main-cozy LR/music rm*Formal DR-Gourmet Kit features S/S appl./Gas grill cooktop/cherry cabinetry/granite counters/breakfast bar/sunny eat-in Kitchen/fireside fam rm open from kitchen with coffered ceilings * 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms- one a mini master with own bath- Bonus room ideal for pool/playroom-finished bsmt has full bath/home theater/5th BR/office & storage. Walk to shopping, restaurants, marta & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Thornwell Dr have any available units?
1206 Thornwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1206 Thornwell Dr have?
Some of 1206 Thornwell Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Thornwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Thornwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Thornwell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Thornwell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1206 Thornwell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Thornwell Dr offers parking.
Does 1206 Thornwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Thornwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Thornwell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Thornwell Dr has a pool.
Does 1206 Thornwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 1206 Thornwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Thornwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Thornwell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Thornwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Thornwell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

