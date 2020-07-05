1158 Alexandria Court

Amenities
Stunning executive Brookhaven Home!ÃÂ 5 minute walk to Town Brookhaven, conveniently close to 285, 85 and 400, 1 mile to Phipps Plaza and Lenox.ÃÂ Excellent schools!ÃÂ Home is immaculate, gorgeous hardwoods throughout, sundrenched with unbelievable natural light, stainless steel appliances, spacious formal dining room, enormous deck overlooks a large fenced yard!ÃÂ Professional landscaping included.ÃÂ Must see, this home will go quickly! General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Skylights Interior Amenities Central Air Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Gas Hot Water Gas Stove Microwave Range/Oven Refrigerator