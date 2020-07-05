All apartments in Brookhaven
1158 Alexandria Court

Location

1158 Alexandria Court, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning executive Brookhaven Home!ÃÂ  5 minute walk to Town Brookhaven, conveniently close to 285, 85 and 400, 1 mile to Phipps Plaza and Lenox.ÃÂ  Excellent schools!ÃÂ  Home is immaculate, gorgeous hardwoods throughout, sundrenched with unbelievable natural light, stainless steel appliances, spacious formal dining room, enormous deck overlooks a large fenced yard!ÃÂ  Professional landscaping included.ÃÂ  Must see, this home will go quickly! General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Skylights Interior Amenities Central Air Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Gas Hot Water Gas Stove Microwave Range/Oven Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Alexandria Court have any available units?
1158 Alexandria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1158 Alexandria Court have?
Some of 1158 Alexandria Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Alexandria Court currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Alexandria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Alexandria Court pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Alexandria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1158 Alexandria Court offer parking?
No, 1158 Alexandria Court does not offer parking.
Does 1158 Alexandria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Alexandria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Alexandria Court have a pool?
No, 1158 Alexandria Court does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Alexandria Court have accessible units?
No, 1158 Alexandria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Alexandria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Alexandria Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Alexandria Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1158 Alexandria Court has units with air conditioning.

