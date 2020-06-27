All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1093 Standard Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1093 Standard Drive NE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

1093 Standard Drive NE

1093 Standard Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1093 Standard Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Brookhaven LOCATION, Gorgeous open floor plan. Immaculately maintained. 20+ft ceilings in family room, separate living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen w/built-in wine fridge, granite, stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom w/large custom closet and gorgeous master bath complete w/steam shower. Separate office. Screen porch overlooking amazing multi-tiered deck and beautiful large back yard w/water feature and night lighting. Professional landscaping and lighting. Security gate and system. OUTSTANDING LOCATION MUST SEE - SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Standard Drive NE have any available units?
1093 Standard Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1093 Standard Drive NE have?
Some of 1093 Standard Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Standard Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Standard Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Standard Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1093 Standard Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1093 Standard Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1093 Standard Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1093 Standard Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1093 Standard Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Standard Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1093 Standard Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Standard Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1093 Standard Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Standard Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1093 Standard Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1093 Standard Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1093 Standard Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College