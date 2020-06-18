All apartments in Braselton
Find more places like 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Braselton, GA
/
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6478 Mossy Oak Lndg

6478 Mossy Oak Landing · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Braselton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA 30517

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg Braselton GA · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,707 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement a

(RLNE5803854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have any available units?
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have?
Some of 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg currently offering any rent specials?
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg pet-friendly?
No, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braselton.
Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg offer parking?
Yes, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg does offer parking.
Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have a pool?
Yes, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg has a pool.
Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have accessible units?
No, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg does not have accessible units.
Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg has units with dishwashers.
Does 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6478 Mossy Oak Lndg?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Braselton 2 BedroomsBraselton Apartments with Balcony
Braselton Apartments with ParkingBraselton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Braselton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Belvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity