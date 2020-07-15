5130 Blue Ash Court

Amenities

*Home is currently occupied. Renters moving out towards the end of August. No showings until end of August. *

Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision. Resort style amenities include neighborhood pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Close to state-of-the-art Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), I85, and Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Located in cul-de-sac with private fenced in backyard. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 08/04/2020