Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:12 PM

5130 Blue Ash Court

5130 Blue Ash Ct · (404) 512-9204
Location

5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA 30517
Mulberry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*Home is currently occupied. Renters moving out towards the end of August. No showings until end of August. *
Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision. Resort style amenities include neighborhood pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Close to state-of-the-art Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), I85, and Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Located in cul-de-sac with private fenced in backyard. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 08/04/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Blue Ash Court have any available units?
5130 Blue Ash Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5130 Blue Ash Court have?
Some of 5130 Blue Ash Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Blue Ash Court currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Blue Ash Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Blue Ash Court pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Blue Ash Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braselton.
Does 5130 Blue Ash Court offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Blue Ash Court offers parking.
Does 5130 Blue Ash Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Blue Ash Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Blue Ash Court have a pool?
Yes, 5130 Blue Ash Court has a pool.
Does 5130 Blue Ash Court have accessible units?
No, 5130 Blue Ash Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Blue Ash Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Blue Ash Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5130 Blue Ash Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5130 Blue Ash Court does not have units with air conditioning.
