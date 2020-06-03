All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 1683 Spoonbill rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
1683 Spoonbill rd
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

1683 Spoonbill rd

1683 Spoonbill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1683 Spoonbill Road, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Terrific split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Spacious living room, kitchen with eating area on the main level, deck off the back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have any available units?
1683 Spoonbill rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 1683 Spoonbill rd currently offering any rent specials?
1683 Spoonbill rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 Spoonbill rd pet-friendly?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd offer parking?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not offer parking.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have a pool?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have a pool.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have accessible units?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College