Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM
1 of 13
1683 Spoonbill rd
1683 Spoonbill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1683 Spoonbill Road, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Terrific split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Spacious living room, kitchen with eating area on the main level, deck off the back of the house.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have any available units?
1683 Spoonbill rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bonanza, GA
.
Is 1683 Spoonbill rd currently offering any rent specials?
1683 Spoonbill rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 Spoonbill rd pet-friendly?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd offer parking?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not offer parking.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have a pool?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have a pool.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have accessible units?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1683 Spoonbill rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1683 Spoonbill rd does not have units with air conditioning.
