Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
1607 Elizabeth Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1607 Elizabeth Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1607 Elizabeth Lane, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
1607 Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
Is 1607 Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Elizabeth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Elizabeth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
