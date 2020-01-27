All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

1500 Mine Run

1500 Mine Run · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Mine Run, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Mine Run have any available units?
1500 Mine Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 1500 Mine Run currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Mine Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Mine Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Mine Run is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Mine Run offer parking?
No, 1500 Mine Run does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Mine Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Mine Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Mine Run have a pool?
No, 1500 Mine Run does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Mine Run have accessible units?
No, 1500 Mine Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Mine Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Mine Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Mine Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Mine Run does not have units with air conditioning.

