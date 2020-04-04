Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM
1 of 12
1485 Beech Grove Rd
1485 Beech Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1485 Beech Grove Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bath 2-story home. Formal living and dining room, sunken family room, EIK, downstair laundry. Owner suite with a sitting room and large backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have any available units?
1485 Beech Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
What amenities does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have?
Some of 1485 Beech Grove Rd's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1485 Beech Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Beech Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Beech Grove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Beech Grove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd offer parking?
No, 1485 Beech Grove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Beech Grove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1485 Beech Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1485 Beech Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1485 Beech Grove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 Beech Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 Beech Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
