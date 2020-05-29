All apartments in Bonanza
Bonanza, GA
1478 Carriage Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1478 Carriage Ln

1478 Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1478 Carriage Lane, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Carriage Ln have any available units?
1478 Carriage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 1478 Carriage Ln have?
Some of 1478 Carriage Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Carriage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Carriage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Carriage Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1478 Carriage Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1478 Carriage Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Carriage Ln offers parking.
Does 1478 Carriage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Carriage Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Carriage Ln have a pool?
No, 1478 Carriage Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1478 Carriage Ln have accessible units?
No, 1478 Carriage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Carriage Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1478 Carriage Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 Carriage Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1478 Carriage Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

