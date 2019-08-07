Beautiful 4bd/2.5 ba located in Hampton! Spacious kitchen, all kitchen appliances, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, large master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower with garden tub, and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have any available units?
11240 Aliyah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 11240 Aliyah Dr have?
Some of 11240 Aliyah Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Aliyah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Aliyah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.