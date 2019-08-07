All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11240 Aliyah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11240 Aliyah Dr
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

11240 Aliyah Dr

11240 Aliyah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11240 Aliyah Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4bd/2.5 ba located in Hampton! Spacious kitchen, all kitchen appliances, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, large master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower with garden tub, and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have any available units?
11240 Aliyah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 11240 Aliyah Dr have?
Some of 11240 Aliyah Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Aliyah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Aliyah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Aliyah Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11240 Aliyah Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11240 Aliyah Dr offers parking.
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11240 Aliyah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11240 Aliyah Dr has a pool.
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have accessible units?
No, 11240 Aliyah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11240 Aliyah Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11240 Aliyah Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11240 Aliyah Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GA
McDonough, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College