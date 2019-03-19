11224 Aliyah Drive

Amenities
Brand new 2story home, 3br, 2.5bth**ALL electric. Good size kitchen with Island & Brkf bar, open to family rm and leads to large backyard***step-less entry, bright & beautiful home in an established SWIM & TENNIS community, club house, sidewalk, included. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, sep. tub & shower, linen closet. Good size secondary rooms. Two car garage. Centrally located near shopping & restaurants. Close to parks & recreation center. Easy commute to downtown Atlanta, airport and major attractions. Pets negotiable. Avail. now. Walk to recreation park.