All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11219 James Madison Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11219 James Madison Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:15 PM

11219 James Madison Drive

11219 James Madison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11219 James Madison Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has new granite countertops, new appialnces, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home is located near everything!

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 James Madison Drive have any available units?
11219 James Madison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11219 James Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11219 James Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 James Madison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11219 James Madison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11219 James Madison Drive offer parking?
No, 11219 James Madison Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11219 James Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 James Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 James Madison Drive have a pool?
No, 11219 James Madison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11219 James Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 11219 James Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 James Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11219 James Madison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11219 James Madison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11219 James Madison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College