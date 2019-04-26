All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated April 26 2019 at 8:44 PM

11198 Shannon Circle

11198 Shannon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11198 Shannon Circle, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11198 Shannon Circle have any available units?
11198 Shannon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11198 Shannon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11198 Shannon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11198 Shannon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11198 Shannon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11198 Shannon Circle offer parking?
No, 11198 Shannon Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11198 Shannon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11198 Shannon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11198 Shannon Circle have a pool?
No, 11198 Shannon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11198 Shannon Circle have accessible units?
No, 11198 Shannon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11198 Shannon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11198 Shannon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11198 Shannon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11198 Shannon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

