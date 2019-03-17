11166 Aliyah Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Brand new 2story home, 3br, 2.5bth**ALL electric. Good size kitchen with Island & Brkf bar, open to family rm and leads to large backyard***step-less entry, bright & beautiful home in an established SWIM & TENNIS community, club house, sidewalk, included. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, sep. tub & shower, linen closet. Good size secondary rooms. Two car garage. Centrally located near shopping & restaurants. Walk to parks & recreation center. Easy commute to downtown Atlanta, airport and major attractions. Pets negotiable. Avail. now.