All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11150 shannon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11150 shannon
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

11150 shannon

11150 Shannon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11150 Shannon Circle, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
GAmls lockbox front door, applications are on website. new carpet, new paint, open plan, large kitchen with dining area, fenced in yard, close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11150 shannon have any available units?
11150 shannon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11150 shannon currently offering any rent specials?
11150 shannon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11150 shannon pet-friendly?
No, 11150 shannon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 11150 shannon offer parking?
No, 11150 shannon does not offer parking.
Does 11150 shannon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11150 shannon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11150 shannon have a pool?
No, 11150 shannon does not have a pool.
Does 11150 shannon have accessible units?
No, 11150 shannon does not have accessible units.
Does 11150 shannon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11150 shannon has units with dishwashers.
Does 11150 shannon have units with air conditioning?
No, 11150 shannon does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College