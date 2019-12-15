All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11150 Knotty Pine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11150 Knotty Pine Place
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:45 PM

11150 Knotty Pine Place

11150 Knotty Pine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11150 Knotty Pine Place, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a MUST see! It has new granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has been completely renovated. The large deck is perfect for entertaining. This home has a bedroom in the basement that is perfect for guest.

Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have any available units?
11150 Knotty Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have?
Some of 11150 Knotty Pine Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11150 Knotty Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
11150 Knotty Pine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11150 Knotty Pine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11150 Knotty Pine Place is pet friendly.
Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place offer parking?
No, 11150 Knotty Pine Place does not offer parking.
Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11150 Knotty Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have a pool?
No, 11150 Knotty Pine Place does not have a pool.
Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 11150 Knotty Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11150 Knotty Pine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11150 Knotty Pine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11150 Knotty Pine Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College