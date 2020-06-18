All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11091 Silver Aspen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11091 Silver Aspen Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11091 Silver Aspen Court

11091 Silver Aspen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11091 Silver Aspen Court, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,320 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5789288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court have any available units?
11091 Silver Aspen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11091 Silver Aspen Court currently offering any rent specials?
11091 Silver Aspen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11091 Silver Aspen Court pet-friendly?
No, 11091 Silver Aspen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court offer parking?
No, 11091 Silver Aspen Court does not offer parking.
Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11091 Silver Aspen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court have a pool?
Yes, 11091 Silver Aspen Court has a pool.
Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court have accessible units?
No, 11091 Silver Aspen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11091 Silver Aspen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11091 Silver Aspen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11091 Silver Aspen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College