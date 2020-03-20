All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

10802 Mallard Dr

10802 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10802 Mallard Drive, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/1.5 bath split level home! Large living room, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, Screened porch off of master, unfinished basement and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10802 Mallard Dr have any available units?
10802 Mallard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 10802 Mallard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Mallard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Mallard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr offer parking?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have a pool?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have accessible units?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

