Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 10802 Mallard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
10802 Mallard Dr
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10802 Mallard Dr
10802 Mallard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10802 Mallard Drive, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/1.5 bath split level home! Large living room, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, Screened porch off of master, unfinished basement and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have any available units?
10802 Mallard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
Is 10802 Mallard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Mallard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Mallard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr offer parking?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have a pool?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have accessible units?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10802 Mallard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10802 Mallard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Riverdale, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Morrow, GA
Forest Park, GA
Union City, GA
College Park, GA
Griffin, GA
East Point, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Hapeville, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Fairburn, GA
Tyrone, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College