Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 10787 Sanderling Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
10787 Sanderling Lane
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:15 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10787 Sanderling Lane
10787 Sanderling Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10787 Sanderling Lane, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pristine new renovation in Jonesboro, 3 BR/2 BA, gorgeous kitchen with new appliances will be provided to the new tenant, large deck overlooking oversized back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane have any available units?
10787 Sanderling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
Is 10787 Sanderling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10787 Sanderling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10787 Sanderling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane offer parking?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane have a pool?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane have accessible units?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10787 Sanderling Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10787 Sanderling Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Riverdale, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Morrow, GA
Forest Park, GA
Union City, GA
College Park, GA
Griffin, GA
East Point, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Hapeville, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Fairburn, GA
Tyrone, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College