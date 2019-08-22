All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 10708 Panhandle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
10708 Panhandle Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

10708 Panhandle Road

10708 Panhandle Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10708 Panhandle Rd, Bonanza, GA 30238

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5d2bad0aa ---- One story home with large backyard. Nice open kitchen!! Garage. Convenient to shopping and schools. Non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 Panhandle Road have any available units?
10708 Panhandle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 10708 Panhandle Road currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Panhandle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Panhandle Road pet-friendly?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road offer parking?
Yes, 10708 Panhandle Road offers parking.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have a pool?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have accessible units?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College