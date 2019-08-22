Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 10708 Panhandle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
10708 Panhandle Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10708 Panhandle Road
10708 Panhandle Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10708 Panhandle Rd, Bonanza, GA 30238
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5d2bad0aa ---- One story home with large backyard. Nice open kitchen!! Garage. Convenient to shopping and schools. Non-smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have any available units?
10708 Panhandle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
Is 10708 Panhandle Road currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Panhandle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Panhandle Road pet-friendly?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road offer parking?
Yes, 10708 Panhandle Road offers parking.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have a pool?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have accessible units?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10708 Panhandle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10708 Panhandle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Riverdale, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Morrow, GA
Forest Park, GA
Union City, GA
College Park, GA
Griffin, GA
East Point, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Hapeville, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Fairburn, GA
Tyrone, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College