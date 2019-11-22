All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 10650 Panhandle Rd 32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
10650 Panhandle Rd 32
Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:03 PM

10650 Panhandle Rd 32

10650 Panhandle Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10650 Panhandle Rd, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3BR/2 bath ranch style home with nice kitchen upgrades. Fenced-in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have any available units?
10650 Panhandle Rd 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 currently offering any rent specials?
10650 Panhandle Rd 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 is pet friendly.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 offer parking?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not offer parking.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have a pool?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have a pool.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have accessible units?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College