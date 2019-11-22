Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 10650 Panhandle Rd 32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
10650 Panhandle Rd 32
Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:03 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10650 Panhandle Rd 32
10650 Panhandle Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10650 Panhandle Rd, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3BR/2 bath ranch style home with nice kitchen upgrades. Fenced-in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have any available units?
10650 Panhandle Rd 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
Is 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 currently offering any rent specials?
10650 Panhandle Rd 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 is pet friendly.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 offer parking?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not offer parking.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have a pool?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have a pool.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have accessible units?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10650 Panhandle Rd 32 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Riverdale, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Morrow, GA
Forest Park, GA
Union City, GA
College Park, GA
Griffin, GA
East Point, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Hapeville, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Fairburn, GA
Tyrone, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College