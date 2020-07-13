/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
76 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
335 Casey Drive
335 Casey Drive, Pooler, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,390
4168 sqft
335 Casey Drive Pooler, GA 31322 Executive Home In Somersby In Pooler! Two Story! Five Bedrooms - with Study, Sunroom and Bonus Room! 4 Full Baths! 9 Foot Ceilings! Study or Office On First Floor! Kitchen Has Granite Counters! Breakfast Bar!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
294 Silver Brook Circle
294 Silver Brook Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
3 bedroom in Copper Village - Property Id: 283726 More photos coming soon! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Copper Village in Pooler! Open floor plan that also includes a flex room which could be used as a dining room, office or
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1442 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 02:27pm
20 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Chilmark Ct
3 Chilmark Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1316 sqft
Hampton Place-Pooler - Hampton Place off Quacco Road......true 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring large eat-in kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan. Flooring throughout the home 1 year old. Double car garage with opener.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3 Misty Marsh Ct
3 Misty Marsh Drive, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2768 sqft
3 Misty Marsh Ct Available 07/14/20 Lovely executive-style home in The Enclave - Lovely & spacious, 2-story, executive-style home for rent. Located in The Enclave gated community. Home features grand curved staircase, wood floors on ground level.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
316 Hitching Post
316 Hitching Post Lane, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1644 sqft
316 Hitching Post - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Pooler. Turn key condition, open layout with a bonus (4th bedroom) upstairs. Wood floors in main living areas, sunroom, galley kitchen with breakfast area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
31 Chapel Lake N
31 Chapel Lake North, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1833 sqft
31 Chapel Lake Rent - $1539 Will consider pets on a case by case basis - prefers small housetrained dog. Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Berwick. 2 car garage w/remote opener.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
32 Weatherby Circle
32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2850 sqft
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
59 Chapel Lake North
59 Chapel Lake North, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2141 sqft
59 Chapel Lake North - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Chapel Park in Berwick. Fresh paint, newer wood floors throughout living areas, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space. Sunroom/office off living room.
Similar Pages
Bloomingdale 2 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomingdale Apartments with BalconyBloomingdale Apartments with Garage
Bloomingdale Apartments with GymBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomingdale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC