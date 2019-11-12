Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 466 Morgan Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
466 Morgan Place
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
466 Morgan Place
466 Morgan Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
466 Morgan Place, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
East Lake
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute and cozy cottage near East Lake golf course. Great location with easy access to shopping, highways, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 466 Morgan Place have any available units?
466 Morgan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 466 Morgan Place currently offering any rent specials?
466 Morgan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Morgan Place pet-friendly?
No, 466 Morgan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 466 Morgan Place offer parking?
Yes, 466 Morgan Place offers parking.
Does 466 Morgan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Morgan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Morgan Place have a pool?
No, 466 Morgan Place does not have a pool.
Does 466 Morgan Place have accessible units?
No, 466 Morgan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Morgan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Morgan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Morgan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Morgan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 1 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Balcony
Belvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College