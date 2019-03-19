All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3787 Turner Heights Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3787 Turner Heights Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3787 Turner Heights Drive

3787 Turner Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3787 Turner Heights Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive have any available units?
3787 Turner Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3787 Turner Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3787 Turner Heights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3787 Turner Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3787 Turner Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 3787 Turner Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3787 Turner Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 3787 Turner Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 3787 Turner Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3787 Turner Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3787 Turner Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3787 Turner Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College