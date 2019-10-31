Rent Calculator
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM
Location
3680 Brookcrest Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur! Stunning upgrades inside featuring a bright and open kitchen. This home truly has it all.
1 month free with 13 month lease, renters insurance is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle have any available units?
3680 Brookcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 3680 Brookcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Brookcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Brookcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3680 Brookcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3680 Brookcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
