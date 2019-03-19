All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3665 W Austin Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3665 W Austin Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3665 W Austin Ct

3665 W Austin Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3665 W Austin Ct, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All brick ranch duplex for rent hardwood floors eat in kitchen separate living room please schedule with showing time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 W Austin Ct have any available units?
3665 W Austin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3665 W Austin Ct have?
Some of 3665 W Austin Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 W Austin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3665 W Austin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 W Austin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct offer parking?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have a pool?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have accessible units?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garage
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College