Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3665 W Austin Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3665 W Austin Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3665 W Austin Ct
3665 W Austin Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
3665 W Austin Ct, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All brick ranch duplex for rent hardwood floors eat in kitchen separate living room please schedule with showing time
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have any available units?
3665 W Austin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 3665 W Austin Ct have?
Some of 3665 W Austin Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3665 W Austin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3665 W Austin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 W Austin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct offer parking?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have a pool?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have accessible units?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 W Austin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 W Austin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Garage
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Belvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College