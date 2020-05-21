All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:53 PM

3663 Larkspur Terrace

3663 Larkspur Terrace · (470) 333-2157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3663 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash. Refinished Original Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room. ALL ELECTRIC. Requirement: 600+ Credit, Clean Background, 3 x rent income. No Smoking. Pet Fee $350. Credit and Background check required. $40 application fee per tenant. Fill out Application at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/616130

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have any available units?
3663 Larkspur Terrace has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have?
Some of 3663 Larkspur Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3663 Larkspur Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3663 Larkspur Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 Larkspur Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3663 Larkspur Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3663 Larkspur Terrace does offer parking.
Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3663 Larkspur Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have a pool?
No, 3663 Larkspur Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3663 Larkspur Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3663 Larkspur Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3663 Larkspur Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3663 Larkspur Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
