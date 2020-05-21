3663 Larkspur Terrace

Amenities
Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash. Refinished Original Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room. ALL ELECTRIC. Requirement: 600+ Credit, Clean Background, 3 x rent income. No Smoking. Pet Fee $350. Credit and Background check required. $40 application fee per tenant. Fill out Application at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/616130