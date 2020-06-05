All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3651 Sherrydale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3651 Sherrydale Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

3651 Sherrydale Lane

3651 Sherrydale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3651 Sherrydale Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,3 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have any available units?
3651 Sherrydale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have?
Some of 3651 Sherrydale Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Sherrydale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Sherrydale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Sherrydale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3651 Sherrydale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane offer parking?
No, 3651 Sherrydale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Sherrydale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have a pool?
No, 3651 Sherrydale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3651 Sherrydale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 Sherrydale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 Sherrydale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 Sherrydale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College