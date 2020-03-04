All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

3646 Mecklinburg Place

3646 Mecklinburg Place · No Longer Available
Location

3646 Mecklinburg Place, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have any available units?
3646 Mecklinburg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have?
Some of 3646 Mecklinburg Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 Mecklinburg Place currently offering any rent specials?
3646 Mecklinburg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 Mecklinburg Place pet-friendly?
No, 3646 Mecklinburg Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place offer parking?
Yes, 3646 Mecklinburg Place offers parking.
Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 Mecklinburg Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have a pool?
No, 3646 Mecklinburg Place does not have a pool.
Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have accessible units?
No, 3646 Mecklinburg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3646 Mecklinburg Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 Mecklinburg Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3646 Mecklinburg Place does not have units with air conditioning.

