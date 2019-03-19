All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3560 Sweetgum Lane

3560 Sweetgum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Sweetgum Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Decatur, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have any available units?
3560 Sweetgum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have?
Some of 3560 Sweetgum Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Sweetgum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Sweetgum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Sweetgum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Sweetgum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Sweetgum Lane offers parking.
Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Sweetgum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have a pool?
No, 3560 Sweetgum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have accessible units?
No, 3560 Sweetgum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Sweetgum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 Sweetgum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3560 Sweetgum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

