Belvedere Park, GA
3558 Turner Heights Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3558 Turner Heights Drive

3558 Turner Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3558 Turner Heights Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have any available units?
3558 Turner Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have?
Some of 3558 Turner Heights Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 Turner Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3558 Turner Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 Turner Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3558 Turner Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 3558 Turner Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3558 Turner Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 3558 Turner Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 3558 Turner Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3558 Turner Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3558 Turner Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3558 Turner Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
