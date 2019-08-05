All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3475 Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3475 Glen Road
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

3475 Glen Road

3475 Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3475 Glen Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! NEW WINDOWS! NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! ENERGY EFFICIENT! NEW BLACK APPLIANCES!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Glen Road have any available units?
3475 Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3475 Glen Road have?
Some of 3475 Glen Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Glen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3475 Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 3475 Glen Road offer parking?
No, 3475 Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 3475 Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Glen Road have a pool?
No, 3475 Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3475 Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 3475 Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3475 Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3475 Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3475 Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College