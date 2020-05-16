All apartments in Belvedere Park
3456 Glensford Drive

3456 Glensford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3456 Glensford Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3456 Glensford Drive have any available units?
3456 Glensford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3456 Glensford Drive have?
Some of 3456 Glensford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3456 Glensford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3456 Glensford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 Glensford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3456 Glensford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3456 Glensford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3456 Glensford Drive offers parking.
Does 3456 Glensford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 Glensford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 Glensford Drive have a pool?
No, 3456 Glensford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3456 Glensford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3456 Glensford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 Glensford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3456 Glensford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3456 Glensford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3456 Glensford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

