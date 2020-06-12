3432 Beech Dr

Amenities
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large L shaped island with seating for 4, Large Laundry Room/storage mudroom with Washer & Dryer included. Oversized master with ensuite master bath. Completely fenced, level, private back yard. Level front yard with mature trees. Convenient to I285 & I20. Marta station a few blocks away. Complete kitchen renovation + newer roof and HVAC system. Deck at back for grilling. Pet will be considered (small pet fee). Owner manages lawn.