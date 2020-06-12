All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:33 AM

3432 Beech Dr

3432 Beech Drive · (404) 966-3389
Location

3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large L shaped island with seating for 4, Large Laundry Room/storage mudroom with Washer & Dryer included. Oversized master with ensuite master bath. Completely fenced, level, private back yard. Level front yard with mature trees. Convenient to I285 & I20. Marta station a few blocks away. Complete kitchen renovation + newer roof and HVAC system. Deck at back for grilling. Pet will be considered (small pet fee). Owner manages lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Beech Dr have any available units?
3432 Beech Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3432 Beech Dr have?
Some of 3432 Beech Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Beech Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Beech Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Beech Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Beech Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Beech Dr offer parking?
No, 3432 Beech Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3432 Beech Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 Beech Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Beech Dr have a pool?
No, 3432 Beech Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Beech Dr have accessible units?
No, 3432 Beech Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Beech Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 Beech Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3432 Beech Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3432 Beech Dr has units with air conditioning.
