All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3416 Maplehurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3416 Maplehurst Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

3416 Maplehurst Dr

3416 Maplehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3416 Maplehurst Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY NOW! - OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY JUNE 7th from 7pm-8pm! STOP BY
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 550 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years.

(RLNE5885370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr have any available units?
3416 Maplehurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3416 Maplehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Maplehurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Maplehurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Maplehurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr offer parking?
No, 3416 Maplehurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Maplehurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 3416 Maplehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 3416 Maplehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Maplehurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Maplehurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Maplehurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garages
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Experiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College