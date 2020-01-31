All apartments in Belvedere Park
3409 Glensford Drive

3409 Glensford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Glensford Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Glensford Drive have any available units?
3409 Glensford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3409 Glensford Drive have?
Some of 3409 Glensford Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Glensford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Glensford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Glensford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Glensford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3409 Glensford Drive offer parking?
No, 3409 Glensford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Glensford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Glensford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Glensford Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Glensford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Glensford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Glensford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Glensford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Glensford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 Glensford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 Glensford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
