Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3393 Phillip Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3393 Phillip Circle
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3393 Phillip Circle
3393 Phillips Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
3393 Phillips Cir, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
CHARMING 4 BEDROOM RANCH HOME WITH 2 BATHS ON A CUL DE SAC. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE, LARGE LAUNDRY AREA, DINING ROOM, AND CARPORT. FENCED IN YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have any available units?
3393 Phillip Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 3393 Phillip Circle have?
Some of 3393 Phillip Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3393 Phillip Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Phillip Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Phillip Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3393 Phillip Circle offers parking.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have a pool?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have accessible units?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3393 Phillip Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 1 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Balcony
Belvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College