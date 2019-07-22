All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

3393 Phillip Circle

3393 Phillips Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3393 Phillips Cir, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

Unit Amenities
CHARMING 4 BEDROOM RANCH HOME WITH 2 BATHS ON A CUL DE SAC. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE, LARGE LAUNDRY AREA, DINING ROOM, AND CARPORT. FENCED IN YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3393 Phillip Circle have any available units?
3393 Phillip Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3393 Phillip Circle have?
Some of 3393 Phillip Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 Phillip Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Phillip Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Phillip Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3393 Phillip Circle offers parking.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have a pool?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have accessible units?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3393 Phillip Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 Phillip Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3393 Phillip Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
