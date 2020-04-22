All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated April 22 2020

3238 Bobbie Lane

Location

3238 Bobbie Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
All-Brick Ranch w/Full, Unfinished Basement. Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors. New Kitchen Floor. 5 minutes to I-285. 2 minutes to Downtown Decatur. Quiet Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 Bobbie Lane have any available units?
3238 Bobbie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3238 Bobbie Lane have?
Some of 3238 Bobbie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 Bobbie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3238 Bobbie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 Bobbie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3238 Bobbie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3238 Bobbie Lane offer parking?
No, 3238 Bobbie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3238 Bobbie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3238 Bobbie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 Bobbie Lane have a pool?
No, 3238 Bobbie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3238 Bobbie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3238 Bobbie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 Bobbie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 Bobbie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 Bobbie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 Bobbie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

