All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3235 Canary Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3235 Canary Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3235 Canary Court

3235 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3235 Canary Court, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR THE HOUSING PROGRAM

PLEASE CALL 678-487-7896 TO VERIFY BEFORE APPLYING OR GIVING ANY INFORMATION OUT.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Canary Court have any available units?
3235 Canary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3235 Canary Court currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Canary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Canary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Canary Court is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Canary Court offer parking?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Canary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Canary Court have a pool?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Canary Court have accessible units?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Canary Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Canary Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garages
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Experiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College