Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3235 Canary Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3235 Canary Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3235 Canary Court
3235 Canary Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3235 Canary Court, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR THE HOUSING PROGRAM
PLEASE CALL 678-487-7896 TO VERIFY BEFORE APPLYING OR GIVING ANY INFORMATION OUT.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3235 Canary Court have any available units?
3235 Canary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 3235 Canary Court currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Canary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Canary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Canary Court is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Canary Court offer parking?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Canary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Canary Court have a pool?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Canary Court have accessible units?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Canary Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Canary Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Canary Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Garages
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Belvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Experiment, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Griffin, GA
Mableton, GA
Hampton, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College