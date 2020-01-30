All apartments in Belvedere Park
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive

Location

3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout . 2 full Bathrooms. Laundry room w/ Storage. LARGE Bonus/Sun Room with Built-in Bar. Rear Deck, Fenced backyard. Requirements: 600+ Credit, Clean Background, 3 x rent income. No Smoking. Pet Fee $300. Credit and Background check required. $40 application fee per tenant. Fill out Application at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/360376

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Beech Drive have any available units?
3213 Beech Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3213 Beech Drive have?
Some of 3213 Beech Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Beech Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Beech Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Beech Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Beech Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Beech Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Beech Drive does offer parking.
Does 3213 Beech Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Beech Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Beech Drive have a pool?
No, 3213 Beech Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Beech Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 Beech Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Beech Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Beech Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Beech Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Beech Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
