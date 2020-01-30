3213 Beech Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout . 2 full Bathrooms. Laundry room w/ Storage. LARGE Bonus/Sun Room with Built-in Bar. Rear Deck, Fenced backyard. Requirements: 600+ Credit, Clean Background, 3 x rent income. No Smoking. Pet Fee $300. Credit and Background check required. $40 application fee per tenant. Fill out Application at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/360376