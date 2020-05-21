All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3152 Robin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3152 Robin Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

3152 Robin Road

3152 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3152 Robin Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 Robin Road have any available units?
3152 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3152 Robin Road have?
Some of 3152 Robin Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3152 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 3152 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3152 Robin Road offer parking?
No, 3152 Robin Road does not offer parking.
Does 3152 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 3152 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 3152 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 3152 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3152 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3152 Robin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3152 Robin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College