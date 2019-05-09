Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3128 Beech Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3128 Beech Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:08 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3128 Beech Drive
3128 Beech Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3128 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Introducing 3128 Beech Drive. RARE FIND. Completely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath OPEN FLOOR PLAN ranch home INSIDE 285. Close to EVERYTHING. Lease term is for a minimum of 18 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3128 Beech Drive have any available units?
3128 Beech Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 3128 Beech Drive have?
Some of 3128 Beech Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3128 Beech Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Beech Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Beech Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Beech Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 3128 Beech Drive offer parking?
No, 3128 Beech Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Beech Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Beech Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Beech Drive have a pool?
No, 3128 Beech Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Beech Drive have accessible units?
No, 3128 Beech Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Beech Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Beech Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Beech Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Beech Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Garages
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Belvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Experiment, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Griffin, GA
Mableton, GA
Hampton, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College