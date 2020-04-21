All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:57 PM

3074 Midway Road

3074 Midway Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1339448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3074 Midway Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Decatur 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, available NOW! Spacious den plus kitchen with breakfast room. Nice smaller building with on site parking. Utilities included for $35 monthly, paid with rent. Close to Decatur/Avondale with easy access to I-285 and Marta. Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. Contact Matt at 770-846-6962 or Matt@goldinservice.com for additional information or to schedule a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available 3/27/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 Midway Road have any available units?
3074 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3074 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Midway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Midway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3074 Midway Road is pet friendly.
Does 3074 Midway Road offer parking?
Yes, 3074 Midway Road does offer parking.
Does 3074 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Midway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Midway Road have a pool?
No, 3074 Midway Road does not have a pool.
Does 3074 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 3074 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Midway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 Midway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 Midway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
