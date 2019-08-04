Rent Calculator
Belvedere Park, GA
3053 Memorial Drive SE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:07 PM
3053 Memorial Drive SE
3053 Memorial Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
3053 Memorial Dr SE, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath home. Home has been completely remodeled. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE have any available units?
3053 Memorial Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 3053 Memorial Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Memorial Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Memorial Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3053 Memorial Drive SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3053 Memorial Drive SE offers parking.
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 Memorial Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3053 Memorial Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3053 Memorial Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 Memorial Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3053 Memorial Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3053 Memorial Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
