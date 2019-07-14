All apartments in Belvedere Park
2978 Monterey Drive

2978 Monterey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2978 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the up & coming Belvedere Park in Decatur is this Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Move-in Ready Home with wonderful details and a superb location! This property offers quick and easy access to Downtown Decatur. This brick ranch includes: Separate Large Living Room with Vaulted and Planked Ceiling; Renovated Kitchen Separate Cozy Sunken Den with Fireplace; Wonderful Wood Accented Ceilings Throughout; Carpeted Bedrooms; and a Separate Family/Rec Room with Backyard Access.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.
Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.
We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.
We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,390

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2978 Monterey Drive have any available units?
2978 Monterey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2978 Monterey Drive have?
Some of 2978 Monterey Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2978 Monterey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2978 Monterey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2978 Monterey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2978 Monterey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2978 Monterey Drive offer parking?
No, 2978 Monterey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2978 Monterey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2978 Monterey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2978 Monterey Drive have a pool?
No, 2978 Monterey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2978 Monterey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2978 Monterey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2978 Monterey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2978 Monterey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2978 Monterey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2978 Monterey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
