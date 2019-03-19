All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 2917 Monterey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
2917 Monterey Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2917 Monterey Drive

2917 Monterey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2917 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This renovated brick ranch in hot Belvedere Park is sure to tickle your fancy. Overflowing with tasteful customization, you'll love entertaining here. Bright and open living area with vaulted ceiling views the kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area with fenced side-yard access. Three well-sized bedrooms share an updated bath that insists upon tranquility with subway tile bath w/ glass shelving and sleek midcentury vanity + closet. Ample off-street parking. Located minutes from Kirkwood, Downtown Decatur + Avondale Estates. Washer/dryer + pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Monterey Drive have any available units?
2917 Monterey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2917 Monterey Drive have?
Some of 2917 Monterey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Monterey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Monterey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Monterey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Monterey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Monterey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Monterey Drive does offer parking.
Does 2917 Monterey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 Monterey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Monterey Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Monterey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Monterey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Monterey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Monterey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Monterey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Monterey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Monterey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College