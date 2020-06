Amenities

THIS IS A ROOM FOR RENT! This home offers a beautiful private room for rent. This ROOM SHARES a kitchen, SHARES a living room and SHARES three bathrooms. ALL utilities are included and FREE Wifi is provided. This room is located in the heart of Decatur and minutes away from the 21 Marta bus route. This is a co-living atmosphere! To set up an appointment to view this ROOM, call us . This room WILL NOT last long! Call today!!!