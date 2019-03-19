2827 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032 White Oak Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
WELL MAINTAINED DECATUR RENTAL AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST, FANTASTIC ROOMATE FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS. HARDWWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN, BUILT IN 2007 2 STORY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE PARKING AND GREAT STORAGE IN BASEMENT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
