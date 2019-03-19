All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2827 WHITE OAK Drive

2827 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2827 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
WELL MAINTAINED DECATUR RENTAL AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST, FANTASTIC ROOMATE FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS. HARDWWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN, BUILT IN 2007 2 STORY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE PARKING AND GREAT STORAGE IN BASEMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have any available units?
2827 WHITE OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have?
Some of 2827 WHITE OAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 WHITE OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2827 WHITE OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 WHITE OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 WHITE OAK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 WHITE OAK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
